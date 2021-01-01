From link depot corp.
Link Depot HHSN-6 6 ft. HDMI Male to Male High Speed Networking Cable
Advertisement
HDMI High-Speed with Ethernet allows a two-way 100Mb connection to pass between two compatible components. Supports 3D in full 1080p resolution. Audio Return Channel allows TV's audio feed through your sound system with just the single cable - no need for a separate audio cable. Resolutions up to 4K/2K (3840/2160p). Support photographic colour standards including sYCC601, Adobe RGB and AdobeYCC601 for better compatibility with digital still cameras.