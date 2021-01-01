From kirkland's
Pink Linen Lena Office Chair
Get your work or studies done modern style with our Pink Linen Lena Office Chair! The button tufted design and romantic pink fabric create the perfect chair. Chair measures 24.5L x 23W x 34-38H in.; seat height 18-22 in. Natural wood base finish Upholstered in pink linen fabric Features a button tufted design Lever for adjustable height Metal castors provide easy mobility Weight capacity: 250 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.