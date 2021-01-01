Linen Fabric Storage Bin Collapsible Sturdy Storage Basket Cube With Cotton Rope

Freshen up your storage space with this 3-piece basket set. This set includes three identical baskets but comes in a variety of sizes and colors to fit your needs and match your decor. We love that these bins are made from linen and have rope handles on each side for easy access and portability. Plus, they're collapsible, so you can easily tuck them away when not in use. Fill these baskets with living room remotes, baby supplies, or clothing accessories; the possibilities are endless. Color: Brown, Size: 12.2" H x 8.3" W x 5" D