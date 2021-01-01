From sunset trading
Sunset Trading Linen Dinette Table
Advertisement
Enjoy your day and dine into the evening with this stylish, affordable dining table | Sleek contemporary design will update your kitchen | Beige formica laminated table top | Strong brown steel frame | sturdy quality craftsmanship | Weight: 26 lbs. | Accommodates 2 people | Matches perfectly with Sunset Dining Linen Chair | Proudly Made in USA|.Add a touch of casual contemporary style to your kitchen or dining nook with the Linen Dinette Table from Sunset Trading. Ideally functional for a relaxed cup of coffee or casual meals without overwhelming your space. .