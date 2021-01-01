Horze Equestrian Lined Horse Halter, Black, Pony

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** With its’ padded lining and exceptional adjustability, the Horze Lined Horse Halter was designed with horse comfort in mind. It features a snap closure at the throat, making it easy to put on or take off. The halter’s nose and crown areas are adjustable and lined with soft padding, for a fit that’s gentle, yet secure. It’s also available in a range of sizes and color options, so you can pick the perfect one for your neigh-bor’s style and needs. For a halter that’s both functional and comfortable, go with this one from Horze!