Linear 58.75 in. W x 19.50 in. D Bath Vanity Cabinet Only in Glossy White

Clean lines and chic simplicity come together for a bold modern feel in the linear collection by James Martin Vanities. Featuring an electrical and USB Outlet that is out of sight, but highly functional allowing you to safely use technology, while giving you the ability to plug in your grooming accessories in at the same time. This beautiful cabinet is constructed with premium hardwood plywood cores with solid wood braces and brackets. While the exterior is made from solid birch and poplar wood that gives this cabinet the durability it needs to stand the test of time. Can be purchased with or without a countertop, if you would like the solid surface integrated top with it you have the choice of three finishes dark grey, matte white and glossy white. The thick countertop features, two sophisticated looking basin sinks that are pre-drilled for 8 in. wide set faucets, making installation easier (faucets not included). Satin finished hardware adorn the spacious drawers and doors, which conceal ample storage space for all your bathroom accoutrements.