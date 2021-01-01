James Martin Vanities Linear 35.50 in. W x 18.75 in. D Vanity Cabinet Only in Whitewashed Walnut

Clean lines and chic simplicity come together for a bold modern feel in the Linear collection by James Martin Vanities. This beautiful cabinet is constructed with premium hardwood plywood cores with solid wood braces and brackets. While the exterior is made from solid birch and poplar wood that gives it that perfectly balanced look. Simple satin finished hardware adorn the cabinet doors, which conceal ample storage space for all your bathroom accoutrements. You can choose to purchase it without a top, or pick from one of three thick colored countertops that feature a sophisticated looking basin sink that is pre-drilled for an 8-in wideset faucet.