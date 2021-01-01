Lineaflat 24-Inch Dual LED Wall / Ceiling Light by Artemide - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (USC-RDLF2B93006AN) - Design by Ron Rezek

Artemides Lineaflat 24-Inch Dual LED Wall / Ceiling Light is an interior lighting piece built to radiate a soft, diffused light while showcasing its seamless form factor. The piece is versatile in build and can be applied onto both wall and ceiling surfaces. To retain durability, the piece is built from aluminum while its shade, shaped into a rectangle, allows the integrated LED bulbs to radiate a soft, indirect type of light. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Anthracite