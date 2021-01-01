Lineacurve LED Wall/Ceiling Light by Artemide - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (USC-RDLC1B93506AN) - Design by

The LineacurveLED Wall/Ceiling Light for direct or indirect lighting features extruded aluminum body textured with aluminum end caps matched to the body. Available in either Dual or Mono configurations, the Mono allows for only one-sided illumination while the Dual allows for both direct & indirect lighting. The signature softly shaped outward curve of the surface adds elegance, elevating this modern lighting fixture to complement any contemporary space. Dimmable and ADA compliant. Damp Location rated. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Color: Grey. Finish: Anthracite