Linea Secretary Desk with Steel Legs by Huppe - Color: Grey - Finish: Wood tones - (2303M-532-353)

The Linea Secretary Desk with Steel Legs is clad with a small 3-compartment solid walnut hutch containing a handmade cable management opening in the center, lodged between 2 steel dividers. All drawers are equipped with invisible self-closing slow-motion slides and their Russian birch interior is coated with a silky finish to protect the contents. The drawer fronts are fitted with handmade solid walnut pulls. All tubular steel parts can be coated in your choice of color and the wood finish in your choice of walnut stain. For a beautifully cohesive home explore the rest of the Linea Collection, which blends walnut, tubular steel, and upholstery into a European-flavored collection that suits contemporary as well as industrial spaces. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Tobacco Walnut