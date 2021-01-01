Linea 6 Drawer Dresser with Steel Base by Huppe - Color: White - Finish: Natural - (2335M-519-352)

The Linea 6 Drawer Dresser with Steel Base is a 70-inch long double dresser with 6 drawers that creates a floating effect with its steel base. Also available with small wooden legs. All drawers are equipped with invisible self-closing slow-motion slides and their Russian birch interior is coated with a silky finish to protect the most delicate fabrics. Features handmade drawer fronts pulls crafted in solid walnut which can be coated in your choice of color and the wood finish in your choice of walnut stain. For a beautifully cohesive bedroom explore the rest of the Linea Collection, which blends walnut, tubular steel, and upholstery into a European-flavored collection that suits contemporary as well as industrial spaces. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Chocolate Walnut