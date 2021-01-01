Linea 2 Drawer Night Stand with Steel Base by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Walnut - (2344M-511-327)

The Linea 2 Drawer Night Stand with Steel Base is bedside table that creates a floating effect with its steel base. Also available with a single drawer. It comes with invisible self-closing, slow-motion slides and their Russian birch interior is coated with a silky finish to protect the most delicate fabrics. The drawer features handcrafted walnut pulls and tubular steel parts, which come in a range of finishes. For a beautifully cohesive bedroom explore the rest of the Linea Collection, which blends walnut, tubular steel, and upholstery into a European-flavored collection that suits contemporary as well as industrial spaces. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Smoky Walnut