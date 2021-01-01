From kosta boda
Line White Wine Glass
Features:Designed by Anna EhrnerSet Type: Single Wine GlassSet Size: 1Product Type: White Wine GlassAssorted Sets - Pieces Included: Primary Material: GlassProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care & Cleaning Instructions: Wipe clean with damp cloth and mild detetgentStemmed: YesGlass Shape - Stemmed: Oblong Vertical BowlStem Length: Stem Decoration: Stemless: NoBase Thickness: Base Decoration: Glass Shape - Stemless: Color: ClearRim Color: No Rim ColorDesign Method: Hand MadePattern: Solid ColorTexture: None/SmoothHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayConstruction Method: HandmadeInsulation Type: Not InsulatedStackable: NoBreak Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoBPA Free: YesLead Free: YesCountry of Origin: SwedenPattern / Theme: NoneHandle Included: NoHandmade: YesAccent Color: Wine Glass: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: NoSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : NoDimensions:Capacity: 10.3Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9Glassware Capacity: Assembly:Warranty: