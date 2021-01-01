From bt21
Line Friends BT21 Plush Mini 9.5" Backpack - Tata, Van, Chimmy, Cooky, Shooky and RJ
This is an officially licensed Line Friends BT21 Plush Mini Backpack. It reatures high quality graphics that make it the perfect gift for back to school, camp, any accomplishment, Halloween, christmas or brithdays. It is made of easy to clean and very durable Polyurethane. Each BT21 high quality backpack is built to carry all your needs for school. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.