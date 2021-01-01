Trademark Fine Art 'Line Em Up' Canvas Art by Brian Nash

Artist: Brian NashSubject: TransportationStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features four vans on a green background. Prominent Colors: Green, Grey, Light Blue, White, Purple, Tan, Pink I was born and raised in Boston, and have an MBA from Dartmouth. I was an Account Executive at the Leo Burnett ad agency in Chicago, and then was the Director of Retail Marketing and Advertising for Polo Ralph Lauren in NYC when I got the urge to write country music. I moved to Nashville to become a songwriter, and have had a few dozen songs recorded. I thought that writing would be it for me: I couldnt imagine loving anything more. Although Ive always loved art and had spent an absurd amount of time in museums and galleries, I had never painted. One day, though, I traded my guitar for a paint brush, and I couldn’t be happier. My art is now sold in high-end galleries around the country, and my paintings are in many prominent public and private collections. Im drawn to paintings that have an inherent narrative or graphic element, which may be a result of my background in advertising. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.