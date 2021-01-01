LINE 2.0 LED Undercabinet Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (LN-LED18P-30-WT)

The low profile LINE 2.0 LED Undercabinet Light by WAC Lighting is the ultimate high output, low power consumption task light. Seamless connections and diffused light sources reduce glare, eliminating hard shadows to provide a glare free asymmetrical forward throw for optimal light distribution for all surfaces, while offering luxurious color rendering for full color spectrum illumination. The light is available in a variety of sizes, as well as a choice of several low key finishes. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: White