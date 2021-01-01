From matthews fan company
Matthews Fan Company Lindsay 52 in. Integrated LED Textured Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
The Lindsay ceiling fan offers a simple, yet refined air flow solution to any space. The 2 elegant, solid wood blades quietly circulate air as they revolve around an understated central motor housing. Integrated into the design is an eco-friendly, dimmable LED light kit which will provide illumination for decades to come. Constructed of cast aluminum and heavy stamped steel, the Lindsay has a limited lifetime warranty.