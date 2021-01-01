From delta
Delta Linden 1-Handle 1-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet Trim Kit in Venetian Bronze (Valve Not Included)
The stylish flares and unexpected curves of this Linden Single-Handle 1-Spray Tub and Shower Faucet in Venetian Bronze exude friendliness and even a bit of whimsy. Getting ready in the morning is far from routine when you are surrounded by a bath that reflects your personal style. The shower becomes your private sanctuary where body sprays and showerheads work in perfect harmony. Size: 8.3 In.