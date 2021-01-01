Lindaro 3 - Light 10" Simple Cone Directional & Spotlight

Add a dash of exclusivity to the room interior with this directional and spotlight. It is designed with three mounts for the bulb. The flush mount is available in multiple finishes and is perfect for homes with modern decors. The premium quality material used for the construction of the base ensures years of efficient use. The flush mount requires three lights to irradiate warm lighting. The Lindaro 3 Light Flush Mount by Orren Ellis can be installed in the living room, the dining room, or the bedroom. The flush mount is low on maintenance and can be wiped clean with a dry cloth.