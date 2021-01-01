Home Decorators Collection Lincolnshire 60 in. LED Matte Black Ceiling Fan with Light

The Lincolnshire 60 in. LED Matte Black Ceiling Fan has a very interesting housing where the it spins along with the blades. The reversible matte black and walnut blades will help coordinate within your rooms decor. The 14-Watt Samsung LED light source is both energy efficient and long-life span of 50,000 hours. The remote control operates the light and speed functions and includes batteries. This fans also comes with a lifetime motor warranty.