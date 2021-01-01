Manhattan Comfort Lincoln 85.43" TV Panel and Sylvan 85.43" TV Stand in Off White and Cinnamon, Cinnamon and Off White

Seamless and inviting, the Sylvan 84.53" TV Stand allows you to showcase your television so the whole family can enjoy the perfect movie night, gathered around the living area. Discreet storage areas offer ample space for stowing media accessories and electronics, without being seen or distracting from the rest of your space. Versatile and functional, this piece blends well with any existing decor, offering a bit of modern design and easy styling. Paired with the Lincoln TV Panel, featuring 2 strips of LED Lights, your home will have a new minimalistic modern look!. Color: Cinnamon and Off White.