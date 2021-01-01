From vcny home
VCNY Home Lincoln Towel Set 16PC Navy 16 Piece
Advertisement
Add a little luxury to bath time with the London 16-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set. Available in a wide variety of solid colors, each towel features a classic wide stripe accent and is made of soft, absorbent 100% cotton fabric for quick, comfortable drying. 16 Piece Bath Set Includes: Bath Towels: 27 inches x 54 inches; Hand Towels: 16 inches x 25 inches; Six Washcloths: 12 inches x 12 inches Care instructions - machine wash cold, gently and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not iron Our flagship brand, VCNY Home, represents our highest-quality bedding at down-to-earth values. Offering a wide selection of comforters, sheets, bath towels and accessories, area rugs, and window treatments