Enjoy the appearance of a wood door's traditional lines with the benefits of composite door construction. Combining innovative design and on-trend styles, the molded panel Masonite Heritage Series, is architecturally designed in a classic, craftsman style. The smooth surface is primed, perfect for painting and will complement any dé£¯r. Select designs offer whole-home solutions in coordinating bi-fold, slab and factory prehung units. Masonite Lincoln Park 24-in x 80-in Primed White 1-Panel Primed Molded Composite Bifold Door Hardware Included in Off-White | 1164040