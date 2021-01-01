From kichler

Kichler Linara Mini Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: 1 light

Description

It's an elegant modern design that follows your gaze from every angle. Make an impression on guests with the Linara Mini Pendant from Kichler neatly mounted over a kitchen island or bar. Encompassed by a cylindrical silhouette, its steel shade appears like a fanned out heatsink separated into individual lines. Slim tubing and a short metal lamp holder present a single bulb at the center of the piece, and with incandescent lighting, a warm ambient glow beautifully silhouettes its striated design. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Natural Brass and Matte Black

