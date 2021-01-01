Lina 12-Light Low Chandelier by Rosie Li Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (LNA-CH12LW-PBRA)

The Lina 12-Light Low Chandelier by Rosie Li Studio is part of the Lina collection which is an all-brass modular lighting system with minimal fasteners and cable suspension. Each shape has its own set of spherical hubs while sizes are determined by round rods used interchangeably throughout the series. By scaling rod lengths, Lina fixtures can simply grow or contract to suit virtually any space. Each piece is made to order and assembled in Brooklyn, NY. Classically trained designer Rosie Li, along with engineer Philip Watkins, founded her namesake lighting company in Brooklyn, New York. Straying from traditional industry design norms, Rosie Li blends house-designed or locally sourced organic elements with geometric, bare-bulb forms. Multi-tonal bare bulb pendants and chandeliers are made to order from Rosie Li's Brooklyn studio. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brass. Finish: Polished Brass