Limited LINKWIN Kids Safety Foldable Stereo Headphones35mm Jack Wired Cord Earbuds Controlled at 85dB OnOver Ear Children Toddler Headset for iPad.

CHILD HEARING SAFETY MATTERS - Cheap earbuds can dangerously exceed the levels recommended by health experts. automatically limiting under levels recommended safe to young children's eardrums. Perfect size for boys and girls ages 3 and up. All kids headphones are limited to a maximum of 85db, Please note that Health Experts agree the of 85dB is maximum a kid should be exposed to DURABLE, ADORABLE, CHILD-FRIENDLY: Twistable, bendable, stretchable fun, made with food-grade material and tangle-free cords, soft touch, Environment-friendly and Children-friendly material, approved by RoHs, EN71, CPSIA, FCC. These headphones are lightweight and feature soft, comfortable earpads. Recommended for children ages 2-12. DESIGNED FOR SMALL HEADS & SAFE EARS - Designed with an adjustable headband, snug pads and cushioned earpads without any sharp corners to give your kids comfortable wearing experience. Tips: In order to protect kids' tender skin, we recommen