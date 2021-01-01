Avalon Limited Edition Self Cleaning Water Cooler and Dispenser - Silver

Avalon 3 Temperature Self Cleaning Stainless Steel Bottom Loading Water Cooler with Child Safety Lock is made with an innovative stainless steel body. It offers a choice of 3 water temperatures. The easy-to-use push button spouts make it so much more convenient to use. Simply press the temperature button of choice and allow the water to flow from the given spout. The machines highly efficient compressor makes the cold water crisp and ice cold at approximately 47° F without the need of adding ice cubes to your drink. The hot faucet is hot enough to cook one's tea or coffee or any other steaming hot beverage at approximately 185° F. Due to the extremely hot water, we've added a child safety lock on the hot water faucet. We have incorporated a nightlight that can be switched on from the back of the unit. This will make filling up your cup at night so much more simple and easy. The dispensing area is 12x3x10 inches with 9 inches of space below the spouts. This will accommodate most large cups or bottles. There is a removable drip tray at the bottom of the dispensing area to catch any drips or spills. This water cooler is bottom loading with a cabinet to hold 3 or 5 gallon bottles. The water is pumped from the bottle through the machine. We have incorporated a self-clean ozone function which will automatically clean the machine's water tank with the injection of ozone by the press of a switch. There is also an empty-bottle indicator that will light up when the bottle needs to be replaced. The water cooler is UL listed and complies with all standards of Energy Star. The unit dimensions are 41x12x13 inches.