Limited Edition 'Color Wheel' by Michael Filonow Photographic Print

Features:Macro of colorful daisyMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintColor: Black/Yellow/PurpleNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Michael FilonowOrientation: VerticalSize: Mini 17" and underFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: DaisiesTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12Overall Width - Side to Side: 12Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.1Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 0.1Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: