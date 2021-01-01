From magideal
MagiDeal LIMEIDE GTX300 Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard RGB Backlit Backlight Computer Keyboard - Black 1 Set
Advertisement
Mechanical Feel Like Keyboard (Removable Keys) A standard 104 keys full-size keyboard layout, Easy to operate The LED backlight allow you to use keyboard In the dark. Anti-interference magnet ring can ensure stable data transmitting. Compatible with Windows 2000 / XP / Vista / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 / Linux / MAC / PS4 ( RGB is NOT Supported on all MAC os (Apple))