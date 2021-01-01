LIMEIDE GTX300 Mechanical Feeling Keyboard & Mouse Set 104 Keys Transparent Panel Suspended Punk Keycaps Keyboard 3D Mouse for Desktop PC.

Features:- This product is a two-piece set of keyboard and mouse- Mechanical keyboard, with a good experience of typing characters- The keyboard is equipped with round punk keycaps- Both keyboard and mouse can emit cool lights when in use- The keyboard can control the lights with one key- The keyboard characters are high-definition, durable, and still clear after long-term use- Waterproof keyboard, if liquid is accidentally spilled, the drain hole of the keyboard bottom can also drain water quickly. Specifications:- Color: Black, White- Size: Keyboard:44*13cm/17.32*5.12inch, - Mouse:6.7*12cm/2.64*4.72inch- Number of Buttons: 104 Keys- Transmission Method: Wired USB- Panel Material: Plastic Panel- Keycap Type: Punk Version - Waterproof: Yes- Keyboard Line Length: About 1.