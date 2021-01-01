From coastal pet
Coastal Pet Lime Adjustable Tuff Nylon Collar
Primarily used for smaller dogs and puppies, Perfect collar for the growing pet, Bright color that is easy to spot, Adjustable for maximum comfort, Keeps your dog safe and secure, Unique curved snap - lock buckle which provides added comfort for the pet and convenience for the owner, Do not use for tie out, High quality nylon is thick and strong and specially processed to prevent fraying. Color: Lime Green Width: 3/8" Length: 8 - 12".