Craftmade LIM60 Limerick 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Remote and LED Light Kit Included Espresso Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans

Craftmade LIM60 Limerick 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Remote, and LED Light Kit Included Craftmade Limerick Ceiling Fan There once was a room with no style it was unoccupied for a while. The Limerick was hung and a new life begun for this room was now more versatile. Features Integrated LED is guaranteed for 3 years Includes optional blank light lens cover Crafted from steel Comes with a white glass shade Fan is controllable by a remote control Can be installed on vaulted ceilings Includes (1) 4" and (1) 6" downrod Includes 17 watt Integrated LED lighting Capable of being dimmed Uses a standard AC motor ETL rated for damp locations Limited lifetime manufacturer warranty on motor and 1 year manufacturer warranty on all other accessories Dimensions Height: 12-3/16" Width: 60" Product Weight: 13.7 lbs Wire Length: 76" Shade Width: 6-3/16" Canopy Height: 2-3/8" Canopy Width: 5-15/16" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blade Span: 60" Blades Included: Yes Fan Blade Material: ABS Blade Length: 28" Motor Specifications Speeds: 3 CFM high: 5229 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 167 , medium: 126, low: 77Reversible Motor: Yes Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Light Kit Included: Yes Bulbs Included: Yes Wattage: 17 watts Voltage: 120 volts Amperage: 0.49 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Lumens: 1350 Outdoor Ceiling Fans Espresso