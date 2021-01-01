From noble house
Lily Outdoor 6 Piece Acacia Wood Dining Set with Bench and Wicker Chairs, Sandblast Natural Stained, Brown, Cream
Advertisement
Includes: One (1) Dining Table, Four (4) Dining Chairs, One (1) BenchTable and Bench Material: Acacia WoodChair Material: Polyethylene WickerChair Frame Material: IronCushion Material: Water Resistant FabricFabric Composition: 100% PolyesterTable and Bench Finish: Sandblast NaturalChair Finish: BrownCushion Color: CreamHand Crafted DetailsSome Assembly RequiredTable Dimensions: 35.50 inches deep x 69.00 inches wide x 29.50 inches highChair Dimensions: 25.00 inches deep x 22.25 inches wide x 35.00 inches highChair Seat Dimensions: 18.50 inches deep x 18.00 inches wide x 16.00 inches highArm Height: 26.00 inchesBench Dimensions: 15.00 inches deep x 60.00 inches wide x 18.00 inches high