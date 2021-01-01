VAN ZYVERDEN Lily of the Valley Roots (10-Pack)

Lily of The Valley (Convallaria) bears dainty, white flowers with a strong, sweet perfume in spring. Bell-like blooms hang from semi-pendulous stems with lance-like foliage. It can be an aggressive groundcover given the right conditions of partial shade and rich, moist soil. They are non-invasive and deer resistant. They can also be grown successfully in outdoor containers or indoors as a house plant. These plants have been around since 1000 B.C and are often found near old foundations, where they proved more durable than the houses.