NUBE Lily Luxury Grey Tie-Die 5 ft. x 7 ft. Chinchilla Faux Fur Polypropylene Area Rug, Gray Tie-Dye

Bring a touch of the natural, silken beauty to your contemporary living space with this luxury chinchilla faux fur rectangular area rug. Area rug features a densely woven, plush front that replicates the look and feel of chinchilla fur for exceptional underfoot comfort, with a cotton backing that is scratch-resistant on hardwood floors. The 100% polypropylene construction makes this rug naturally stain-resistant, and the highly-saturated color pallette increases the style quotient in any living space. For minor spills, spot clean with a mild detergent using a wet cloth or paper towel. One Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty. Color: Gray Tie-Dye.