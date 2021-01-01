Create a classic feel with a modern flair for your bedroom when you choose the Brookside?ily Platform Bed Frame. This bed has a stylish headboard with an intricate double framed design that attaches to thick side rails and a decorative footboard. Plus, it comes in varying natural tones, and White and Black, to easily match any room in your home. Bed is shipped in a box right to your front door with all hardware, a wood slat roll, and simple instructions included for hassle-free assembly. Compatible with all mattress types and adjustable bed bases, this bed has a 600-pound weight capacity and a two-year limited warranty to ensure quality support for years to come. Brookside Lily Double Framed Wood Bed Southern Oak Queen in Brown | BS0003LBDQQSO