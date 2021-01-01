Lily 4-Light Shaded Drum Chandelier

Features:Number of lights: 4Finish: Raw brassShade material: FabricIndoorBulb type: 60W Candelabra bulbFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 4Finish: Raw brassShade Included: YesShade Color: CreamShade Material: FabricPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: LinenCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Replaceable Bulb Included: Rescaled EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoIP Rating: Metal Type: SteelWood Type: Quality Score: 0.65Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: Fire Rated: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: PEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ITTO Compliant: RoHS Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Canopy dimensions: 5.5" W x 5.5" DOverall Product Weight: 8Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 94Overall Min Height: 35.5Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 13Body Width - Side to Side: 19Body Depth - Front to Back: 19Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly: