Our Lilly White Wooden Hall Tree with Hooks is perfect for any entryway or mudroom! Store away shoes, jackets, and backpacks all in the same area with this hall tree. Hall tree measures 54L x 16.5W x 67.6H in. Crafted of wood composite White wood finish Cabinet features one (1) bench, two (2) cabinets, two (2) drawers, and six (6) shelves Cabinet also features two (2) double hooks and black metal hardware Weight: 181.5 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including wood dust and lead which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .