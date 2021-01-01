Lilly 5 Piece Dining Set

Features:Number of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoUpholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Bench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: MetalSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: VelvetNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: YesTable Top Color: ClearTable Base Color: Rich Gold Stainless SteelSeating Color: Breakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 300Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Style: TraditionalCountry of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CAL TB 133 Compliant: SCS Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Table: YesOverall Table Length: 78Overall Table Length When Fully Extended: Overall Table Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Table Width: 39Overall Table Width When Fully Extended: Overall Table Width When Fully Collapsed: Leaf Length - End to End: Leaf Width - Side to Side: Tabletop Thickness: Overall Table Height - Top to Bottom: 30Table Leg Height - Top to Bottom: Overall Table Weight: Chairs: YesChair Height - Top to Bottom: 42Chair Width - Side to Side: 20.5Chair Depth - Front to Back: 19Chair Seat Height – Floor to Seat: Chair Arm Height - Floor to Arm: Chair Arm Width - Side to Side: Overall Chair Weight: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Suggested Number of People: 1Estimated Time to Assemble: 5Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: All Tools IncludedAvoid Power Tools: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Upholstery Color: Black