Get the RIOLIS White Lillies Blackwork Cross Stitch Kit at Michaels. com. This blackwork cross stitch kit comes with everything you need to complete the White Lilies design, featuring a bundle of white lilies. Express your love for arts and crafts with this beautiful cross stitch kit! This blackwork cross stitch kit comes with everything you need to complete the White Lilies design, featuring a bundle of white lilies. Details: White Lilies 7.75" x 7.75" finished sizeContents: Color chart 14-count Zweigart Aida fabric Stranded cotton Needle | RIOLIS White Lillies Blackwork Cross Stitch Kit | Michaels®