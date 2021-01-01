36.1" Lillian Round Top Pedestal 12" Drop Leaf Dining Table Distressed Oak - International Concepts

International Concepts home furniture is a beautiful collection of high quality, wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. Featuring pieces, you will be proud of for years to come and that will easily complement any decor. All pieces are manufactured from solid parawood which is more commonly referred to as Rubberwood. Parawood is eco-friendly in terms of being a fantastic renewable resource. As parawood is considered to be a hardwood, it is actually a truly durable and strong wood. This table features a butcher block top. It measures 36"W x 36"D. With the 12" leaf the table expands to 36" x 48". It is available in 3 sizes: dining height, counter height or bar height. It has a pedestal base with four feet for maximum support. It ships ready to assemble. Size: 36.1".