Lillian Geometric Hand-Woven Flatweave Cotton Light Gray Area Rug

Infuse breezy beauty into any ensemble in an instant with this eye-catching area rug. Made in India, it is woven of 100% cotton for a casual look. While playful tassel trims accent either end of its rectangular silhouette, a distressed diamond stripe motif in hues of light gray and true white steals the show. While it may be bold, its muted palette makes it work in more subtle spaces. Let it lay down between a pair of pleated loveseats in the living room to anchor your cozy seating group, then top it with a weathered wood coffee table so you can stage earthy potted plants or serve up trays of tasty treats at your next festive gathering. If you want to learn even further into its farmhouse-inspired flair, just adorn the surrounding walls with framed sepia-toned photographs, toss in hand-knit throws, and suspend a wrought iron chandelier overhead to make the whole look shine. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'