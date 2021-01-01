Furinno Lille White Linen Queen Tufted Bed Frame

The perfect centerpiece for your bedroom! Furinno Lille Button Tufted Bed Frame features a button tufted headboard and low profile footboard style frame. Its beautiful linen upholstery and cushioned padding will make your room look like a luxurious and comfortable haven to sleep in. Furinno Lille Button Tufted Bed Frame comes in multiple size options: Twin, Full, Queen and King. This platform bed can be easily assembled with the provided step-by-step assembly instruction and hardware pack. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth and this bed will look new for years to come. Avoid using harsh chemicals. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer.