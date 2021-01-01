Lillard 1-Light Single Cone Pendant

Precision engineered with the most technically advanced components, this unique system provides the architect, lighting designer, or interior designer the ability to customize the form and function of a pendant as well as a matching wall sconce for modern, high-end, residential, and commercial interiors to provide a consistent lighting design throughout a space. Available in four sizes allow for placement into various applications throughout a space or building. This 12” diameter pendant is hung two different ways: rigid stem-mounted or aircraft cable suspended. A medium base socket accepts an a21 150w incandescent lamp or any efficient led medium based lamp. A clear prismatic acrylic shade beautifully distributes the light downward and into the balance of the space. To keep dust out and for a finished look, a clear lens with an aluminum band is sold separately. Matching wall sconces are offered in the same 12” shade diameters as well as 6", 9" and 16". Architectural pendants and wall sconces can create a signature look and a bold visual statement for any modern architectural interior – an exceptional lighting solution for residential, commercial, retail, and institutional applications. Size: 13.5" H x 12.38" W x 12.38" D