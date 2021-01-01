LIKE FINE WINE BETTER WITH AGE Birthday Memes LIKE FINE WINE I GET BETTER WITH AGE 1962 Birthday Meme Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

LIKE FINE WINE I GET BETTER WITH AGE 1962 was a great year! VINTAGE ORIGINAL Wine Bottle design. Celebrate 59 years on the planet with an awesome birthday design! Wine drinkers born in '62 will love this Bday gift! It's a classic, just like them. Turning fifty-nine years old is a cool milestone! Celebrate this big birthday year with a funny drinking meme! Sure to get laughs and fun for good friends. They've lived a long time! Click brand to find more years. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only