From amazon basics
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set with 14” Deep Pockets - Twin XL, Pink Mini Floral
Twin XL (Extra-Long) bed sheet set includes a (1) 66 x 96 inch flat sheet, (1) 39 x 80 x 14 inch fitted sheet, and (1) 20 x 30 inch Standard pillowcase All-around elastic on 14 inch fitted sheet allows for snug, secure fit of most mattress sizes up to a 16 inch mattress depth Super soft and durable polyester microfiber (85 GSM) fabric offers all-season comfort and resists wrinkles and fading Easy care bedding; machine wash warm with no bleach and tumble dry low Made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards