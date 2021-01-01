Lightweight Sturdy Easy to Carry Inverter Tube Durable Speaker Port Tube 52MM Inner Hole for 6-8 inch speakers

It is mainly to overpower the air flow sound of the speaker vibration in the box and overlap the sound pressure of the radiation in front of the speaker to produce a bass effect. Speaker inverting hole, also known as sound tube and air hole, often used in inverting type speakers. Made of high quality material, this product is sturdy and durable. With 52mm inner hole diameter, it is suitable for 6-8 inch speakers, subwoofers, etc. The opening hole is about 72MM in diameter, helping to make the airflow more smooth.