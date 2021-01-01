Lightweight Powerful Suction Stick Vacuum 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Hard Floor Pet Hair Cleaning

[Lightweight& 4 in 1 Design& Wall Mount] Stick vacuum lightweight main body is easy to operate and can be switched freely between pets vacuum/floor vacuum cleaner/carpet cleaner vacuum/ sofa vacuum cleaner/stick vacuum. The telescopic rod (3.7 ft to 4.65 ft) providing you with efficient and convenient cleaning experience. Wall mount docking to recharge and to tidily store the tools, ready to grab and go.[Powerful Digital Motor] High-performance cordless vacuum cleaner, with a powerful motor and suction power up to 10000pa, can be thoroughly cleaned on any floor, carpet, curtains, furniture and even the ceiling, and can be used in the entire family and car.[270° LED Floor Brush Head] The electric floor brush with the flexible joint can freely clean the dust under furniture and bed, and remove dead corners. LED floor lights can illuminate every dark corner and help track any dust or pet hair. Strong but no longer annoying noise, quiet vacuum cleaner friendly to your babies and pets.[35 Mins Long-Running Time ] Built-in 6x3.7v new type lithium battery, up to 35 minutes of good running time, thus ensuring thorough cleaning of the entire house. Powerful vacuum long service life, to ensure more than 600 times the service life, two suction modes can fully benefit the battery runtime. The removable battery makes it easy to charge separately or buy a spare battery. [Prevent Secondary Pollution] Using the most accurate HEPA filter system, cordless vacuum can remove up to 99.99% of 0.1-micron fine dust particles to prevent secondary pollution. Exhaust cleaner air than breathing air. Since HEPA is highly effective in intercepting dust, it will accumulate a lot of dust. So in order for your machine to have a good suction, it is recommended to clean the sponge and HEPA every half month.