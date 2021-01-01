Outsunny Grey Lightweight Plastic Rattan Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair with White Cushion (2-Piece)

Is it time to give up your old rusty lawn chairs Or maybe you are just in need of a more elegant solution to some outdoor seating needs. If so you have found what you are looking for with this set of Rattan Dining Chairs by Outsunny. Built to last and designed to impress these chairs nice enough to be the focal point of your backyard but simple enough to serve as the perfect accent piece to an existing backyard motif. This set of 2 chairs has a modern design with a tight rattan weave, soft curves, and a beautiful thick cushion. Nice enough for inside your home but designed for the outdoors, it is great for patios, back yards, decks or anywhere you else you may need it.