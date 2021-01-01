From urban outfitters
Lightweight Down Alternative Queen Duvet Insert
Soft + fluffy duvet insert packed with plush down alternative. In our lighter weight construction offering just the right amount of warmth perfect for warmer months and locales. The perfect match for our duvet covers, pair a Full/Queen duvet cover with our Full size insert to create a more relaxed, comforter-like fit or pair with our Queen size insert for a more cloud-like, puffy fit. Content + Care. Microfiber, poly fill, micro denier Machine wash Imported Size Twin Dimensions: 66" l x 88" h Full Dimensions: 84" l x 90" h Queen Dimensions: 90" l x 95" h King Dimensions: 95" l x 104" h